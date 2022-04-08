756 days after the first free practice in 2020 should have started, the signals finally went green in Melbourne. On a renewed Albert Park circuit, all to provide more spectacle in the new era. That means fewer corners and the emphasis on two large overtaking points, with no fewer than four DRS zones.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez were the only ones in their RB18 who started the training on the softest tire type. It was therefore not surprising that the Dutchman immediately set the fastest time and sharpened it a little later. Halfway through the session, red flags were briefly waved because Pérez lost a bit of bodywork, after which everyone made a run on softs in the second part. It brought the Ferraris to 1-2, with Carlos Sainz (1.19.806) more than half a second ahead of World Cup leader Charles Leclerc and the rest of the field. Verstappen thus finished fourth out of eight tenths.