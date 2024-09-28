It is already known that Max Verstappenthe championship leader of the Formula 1, He doesn’t even want to see the leaders of the International Automobile Federation (FIA)with whom he has had many encounters.

According to the criteria of

In that war against the FIA, the pilot of Red Bull has returned to the fray and has mocked the FIA ​​in statements he delivered on his Twitch channel.

Lots of laughter

At the start of the program, Verstappen released this phrase: “Are we allowed to swear on today’s live show?” he asked in a mocking tone, referring to the sanction he received to do community work that the FIA ​​imposed on him for saying bad words on the radio.

Far from diverting the topic, the Dutchman added fuel to the fire: “No! “They will have to perform community services”he responded.

“The famous word that sparked the controversy was “fucked.” The three-time world champion said he could speak with that language, because children would end up using it anyway,” Spain’s Marca newspaper reported.

In his talk he continued saying what they already call the F word (in English fucked is ‘fucked’). “When will the Minecraft stream be?” Well, the problem is that my beak is screwed,” he said.

Max Verstappen Photo:EFE Share

His friend responded with one of the FIA’s arguments: “Max! “There could be kids listening.” Vartappen started laughing, and after a while of the joke, he said the word again: “Well, my beak is still screwed.”