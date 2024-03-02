Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 18:08

Nobody stops Max Verstappen. The Dutch RBR driver, champion in the last three Formula 1 seasons and victorious in the last seven GP's of 2023, gave his opponents no chance in the Bahrain Grand Prix, which opened the 2024 season, this Saturday (2). Verstappen, who started in first position, had a safe performance and even recorded the best lap of the race, with 1min32s608. With this, he already has 26 points (25 for victory plus one for the best lap) at the top of the drivers' standings. It was the Dutchman's 55th career victory.

Verstappen opened up an advantage from the start of the race, without being bothered at the front. The following positions, however, saw a tough battle for the podium.

Mexican Sergio Perez, also from Red Bull Racing, who started in fifth place, ran an inspired race to reach second place, guaranteeing the team its first one-two finish of the season and the lead in the constructors' world championship, with 44 points. Ferrari and Mercedes fought for the podium, with constant changes of position and, at least in this first stage, the Italian team did better. Its two drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, finished third and fourth respectively.

George Russell, from Mercedes, was fifth. The legend Lewis Hamilton, Russell's teammate, was seventh, behind Lando Norris, from McLaren Mercedes.

The next race on the Formula 1 calendar will be next weekend, on Sunday (9), in Saudi Arabia.