To the dramas that Netflix for its successful Formula 1 soap Drive to survive constructed, Max Verstappen has little or no interest. No wonder, he was mostly involved in it, and live. Shortly before the Grand Prix of Australia, the Dutch said that in principle he was not looking at the popular series, but is sometimes drawn attention to this on social media. That annoys him and he tries to ignore it so that such posts appear less often. He doesn’t want to block, because then everyone would know. They do that now.

One can also call the guess that is available in the real premier class before the start of the anniversary season in Melbourne (Sunday, 5 a.m. CET): that challenger Lando Norris and his McLaren racing stable could be superior. They were occasionally at the end of the pre -season, as Verstappen (Red Bull) was able to successfully defend the title for the third time thanks to an exception and his early winning streak. The British were not yet constant enough. Now, in the last year of Groundeffect Reglement, Norris is the favorite, even if the world will see above all how Lewis Hamilton does in Ferrari. Ideally, there is a all -around fight for the title. Norris, whose nerves were not always the best, tries to brick off: “Everyone plays games and is trying to be outsiders.”

SZ Plus Opinion Football World Cup and Olympic Games :World sport also becomes a stage for Putin and Trump Comment from Johannes Aumüller

Verstappen does not seem unhappy that he is not so much the focus before starting. The Dutchman has really fun in a clip in which he demonstrates his reaction exercises, such as a falling ruler if possible without loss of centimeters. It would be enough for him to meet his own standards. They are already high enough in a fully ambitious ambition, and in the event of success, they would wave a fifth title in series at the end of this mammoth season, so far only Michael Schumacher has managed. After the turn of the millennium, however, it was in the best racing car, Verstappen recently only in the third best. Outsider at a high level is its new role. She actually makes him more relaxed, but of course no less dangerous. For the ego, successes with inferior material count twice, because then people made the difference.

For the time being, teammates Norris and Piatri are both allowed to win again

In the paddock in Albert Park, some of the pessimism performed, his RB 21 is not yet victorious, for a bluff. But actually in a year in which the racing cars should theoretically have approached again, uncertainty everywhere. Ferrari and Hamilton are the easiest, almost everything is covered by emotional expectations. Mercedes gives the outsider with a newly formed team. Red Bull has combined Champion Verstappen with the New Zealand Fast Rocie Liam Lawson. This focuses on the world’s glances, where the line -up with Norris and Oscar Piatri is unchanged. Both have a similar victory, an escalating stable war last year was with a Papaya Rules prevents mentioned non -aggression pact. The Australian Piatri, whose contract has just been extended prematurely (allegedly until 2028), had reluctantly joined. Now he wants to revenge. For now, both are allowed to go back to victory.

His main focus, however, focuses on the fight with his buddy Verstappen, which he continues to consider the most dangerous opponent. In the previous year, these were real bike-am-wheel duels that went out several times. Also because the Brit did not end up with its many lost start maneuvers. He learned a lot last year, he says in Melbourne: “I was clearly not ready for it yet. This is because a race against Max is a unique situation that is otherwise not experienced in life. He is the toughest opponent you can drive against. Because he will always be the one who goes the most to the limits. “

Norris also believes that more pilots can drive for victories this year, but due to his fixation on the revenge, he raises the world champion, which has almost become an outsider in the title race, back into the favorite role. This coincides with the drastic conclusions to which the newspaper The Australian Comes: “The only mode that Max knows is the mode of a beast. It plows through the field like a crocodile on the scatter. Every time Norris admits that he lacks belief in himself, Verstappen licks his lips and senses blood. And every time George Russell Verstappen calls a tyrant, the music is in the ears of the Dutch. ” The columnist considers Verstappens to be nice enough to be able to start a boy group – but not for as tough as a tough. The insider knowledge comes from wherever else, from Drive to survive. As a result “in the heat of the night” Norris, Charles Leclerc and George Russell, film their private life in some cases. Max Verstappen just continues.