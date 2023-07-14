The dream of a kid named Max Verstappen was to make it to F1 one day. When that worked out in 2015, ‘the son of’ went for a race win. A year later, the bar could be moved to a championship. Verstappen has now also been able to cross that off his list. And who knows how many championships will be added to that. He thinks he will look back on it soberly later.

In an interview with CNN Verstappen is asked if his legacy in F1 is important to him. “Not really,” he says. Verstappen now wants to get the most out of his career, but he also knows there is more to life than F1. For example, the F1 champion has stated several times that he would like to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Preferably with father Jos.

“When it’s done in F1, that’s what it is. I mean, it’s written down, but it’s not something I’ll look back on when I’m sixty, seventy years old,” says Verstappen. The driver does not think that his later self will think back to the new 1920s with warm feelings. Verstappen: “It’s not something you really care about because it happened before in your life. Something you’ve worked long and hard for, but yes, it’s done.’

Bringing Simracers to the real world

In addition, Verstappen is busy with sim racing: ‘People think it’s just a game, but it’s not. I have a lot of passion for that and I have a lot of plans for the future to build something around it.’ For example, he would like to prepare sim racers for real-world racing, but “in a good way” and not “the half-baked way.”

Verstappen is already working on the elaboration of those plans. His own team drives in both the virtual and the physical world. “Hopefully we will see something emerge from that in the coming years,” says Verstappen. In any case, the Dutch driver does not want to become team boss in F1. According to him, there is too much money involved and you have to travel too much for it: “You have already done that as a driver, so I absolutely do not want to do that again as a team boss.”