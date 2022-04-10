He already had no confidence in his car. That was the painful conclusion that Max Verstappen drew after qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. And a day later it became clear again why. He had another big problem with his car, just like during the opening race in Bahrain, he retired. The world champion found out when he smelled a weird smell. When he put his Red Bull aside, it caught fire. “It is very disappointing”, concluded the Dutchman himself. “I don’t know what happened.”