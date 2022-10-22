Max Verstappen has failed to secure pole position for the United States Grand Prix. He lost to the Ferraris in an exciting qualifying session at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Because Charles Leclerc receives a grid penalty for an engine change, the Dutchman will start from the front row next to Carlos Sainz on Sunday.
