The Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) will start from pole position at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday in Monza, ahead of the championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull), second of the qualifying session held this Saturday.

The other Ferrari, that of Monegasque Charles Leclerc, will start the race in third place, ahead of the Briton George Russell (Mercedes) room. Sainz Jr, fifth in the drivers’ classification of the F1 World Cup, gave Ferrari its third ‘pole’ of the season and a great joy to the red tide of ‘tifosi’ Italians, who make that team compete at home this weekend.

(Santiago Buitrago survives a brutal stage and a romp in the Vuelta a España) (Dani Alves: Joana Sanz, ‘treacherous blow’, publishes a letter she sent him from jail)

Very close

“I’ve had goosebumps since I crossed the finish line (…) when I see the people, it’s something incredible, the best feeling you can feel as a driver”, savored Sainz Jr, who finished the session with just 13 thousandths of a second advantage over Verstappen.

In the ‘Temple of Speed’ in Monza, the atmosphere was enthusiastic and totally pro-Ferrari, like a soccer team’s fans in their stadium. The last victory of Ferrari at Monza dates back to 2019.

Then Charles Leclerc prevailed against the British Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari hasn’t won a race since a Grand Prix in Austria in July 2022 and is currently fourth in the manufacturers’ standings, behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin.

The ‘Scuderia’ will try it on Sunday, although it will not be easy against a much superior Verstappen this season, who aspires to a tenth consecutive victory in Formula 1, which would allow him to establish a new record after having equaled Sebastian’s nine Vettel. “Obviously we will try to win tomorrow, we have a fast car in the race,” Verstappen said calmly.

Video: Teófilo Gutiérrez loses the filter and faces a journalist at a press conference)(