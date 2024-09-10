The key man in the team Red Bull and considered the best engineer in the history of the Formula 1the British Adrian Neweyarrives at Aston Martin in order to design a championship car.

According to the criteria of

“I am excited to be joining Aston Martin,” Newey, 65, told a news conference at the team’s headquarters.

The goal

It is known that “Newey will lead the entire technical department of Aston Martin from March 2025, with the task of designing the car that will compete in 2026, the year in which new regulations will come into force in Formula 1,” reported the AFP agency.

He added: “In addition, he will also become a shareholder in the Formula 1 team. The British engineer is considered the architect of Red Bull’s successes over the last two decades, which will be definitively abandoned at the beginning of 2025 and with which it has been working since its creation in 2006.”

“Lawrence is determined to build a winning team. And he is the only team boss who is actively involved in this sport,” insisted the engineer, who will earn 39 million dollars a year in his new team, according to the specialized media.

“It’s an incredible day for the team and for me it’s an incredible opportunity, both professionally, to be able to work alongside Adrian, and also from a personal point of view, for everything we can learn from him,” said the Spanish driver, Fernando Alonso.

In this way, the triple F-1 champion Max Verstappen is left without one of its key players in the quest for its fourth title.