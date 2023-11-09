Pieter Grinvis – remember that name – from the CU wants the rich outside the Netherlands to pay a Max Verstappen levy.

The elections are coming and that of course means that there will also be a lot of symbolic politics like a greasy lawn sprinkler (thank you Elise) is draped over us. Political parties know how to poke at sentiment.

In this case it is the turn of Pieter Grinwis of the Christian Union. Of those three violent parties, the CU is the least right-wing and this is evident from his argument to Radio 1.

Max Verstappen levy

He is advocating a Max Verstappen levy. He mentions the name several times, so it is not just an example. Pieter Grinwis believes it is necessary to have hardworking young men living abroad pay taxes in the Netherlands.

Of course, it is always a scary thought that a politician becomes enthusiastic, almost salivating over his own ego and brilliant ideas. According to Pieter Grinwis, the CU wants to introduce an exit tax, so that people who live abroad (so as not to have to pay taxes in the Netherlands) will still have to contribute to the Dutch state.

Of course, such a Max Verstappen levy is not really a feasible option. There are of course plenty of people who try to avoid the tax climate in the Netherlands. That’s because you pay a lot of tax in the Netherlands compared to other countries.

What does Jos think?

And come on, let’s not be more Catholic than the Pope. The only reason we want Max Verstappen or Willy 67 to pay taxes is for symbolic reasons. If we had the chance to get out of the high tax burden, we would all do it.

But no, Pieter Grinwis wants to get as much money as possible from Max Verstappen, so that the mother can then play around with it. D

Of course Jos Verstappen does not agree with it. He explains in a Jacques Villeneuve-esque manner to have an opinion:

What a weirdo this is Jos Verstappen does not agree with Pieter Grinwis.

Anyway, check out the sound bites here and here the whole story. Since Pieter Grinwis is a member of a Bikker gang, we dare not say anything further about it. Fortunately, the comments are still there.

To deal with @jaapiyo to speak: Of which deed.

