Haas boss reveals how much Mick Schumacher cost him in crashes: ‘Where was I supposed to get that money?’

Günther Steiner, team principal at Haas, tells in his book how much Mick Schumacher (24) cost him during his period as a Formula 1 driver. 1.9 million euros, to be exact. Due to expensive crashes. “I’m no use to a driver who can’t steer even on a slow lap.”