Max would like to race at Le Mans and not just when he is old and grey.

Where Fernando Alonso still fully enjoying Formula 1 at the age of 41, sits Max Verstappen thinking about retirement at the age of 25. It is no longer a secret that he is already getting a bit fed up with the busy Formula 1 circus.

This topic was therefore also brought up in a new interview (a candid interview, of course) with Sky Sport’s Naomi Schiff. Who, by the way, was born in the same country as Max, but that entirely aside.

The interview shows that Max does not feel like continuing when his contract expires in 2028. “At that point I have been in Formula 1 for a long time and it is hard work. It’s a lot of travel, not just the races, but also to the factory in between, you have marketing obligations, and I’m someone who likes to be at home.”

Max continues: “I like to be competitive and I like to win, but if you can’t fully motivate yourself to go to every race then that’s the point where you have to ask yourself ‘do I really want to keep going?’”. So the answer to that question seems to be no.

Will Max then sit behind the geraniums when he is released from his contract at the age of 31? Neither, because he likes to race, despite everything. For example, he would love to participate in Le Mans or other 24-hour races. And with that he doesn’t want to wait until he’s 40 and 50 and past his peak.

So Max knows what he wants, but he still doesn’t completely rule out staying with Red Bull after 2028. If the team is dominant at that point, it will be very difficult to leave, Verstappen admits.

Should Max Verstappen indeed drive the 24 hours of Le Mans, his teammate will be ready. Fernando Alonso announced last week that he would love to do Le Mans with his Verstappen, with whom he is close friends.

Source: Sky Sports

This article Max Verstappen is tired of F1, wants to race at Le Mans appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #Verstappen #tired #race #Mans