Welcome, welcome to the F1 weekend in Austin, Texas. Welcome to the first and only free practice for the 2023 American GP. Welcome also to Daniel Ricciardo who is back after 56 days. Ricciardo was unable to race due to a hand injury and was replaced by Liam Lawson. Also welcome to all the special colorways we’ll be seeing this weekend. Red Bull, Williams and Haas are making some color adjustments to the car.

As mentioned, this is the only free training we will see in America this weekend. Indeed, we are going sprint racing again. Later, at 11 p.m. Dutch time, we will be presented with the qualifying for the race. On Saturday we will see the sprint qualifying in the evening and the shortened race will take place on the night from Saturday to Sunday. The full race is on Sunday at 9pm.

Due to the limited practice time, there is a lot of driving during training. This creates an exciting moment for Sainz and Norris at the start of the session. In the fast S-bends, Norris drives slowly, Sainz pushes and the two almost collide. But almost is not quite and both drivers can continue happily.

Drivers bounce around the track

Furthermore, Sainz experiences the bumpy nature of COTA. And indeed, for almost the entire lap we see the drivers’ heads shaking vigorously. By the way, this has nothing to do with porpoising. A roller may occasionally run over the asphalt. Entire ditches form on the track that the low, sensitive F1 cars feel more than American supercars with V8 engines.

If you are in doubt about receiving the summary again in image form, we would advise you not to do so. The training is not very exciting. Oscar Piastri provides some entertainment by mowing a patch of grass. The McLaren shoots from left to right, but the rookie knows how to keep his car under control. Great work from the young Australian.

That was close 👀 Oscar Piastri clips the curb at Turn 8, which skews him off the track onto the grass! The Aussie driver is back on track #USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/9kGc208fUz — Formula 1 (@F1) October 20, 2023

With about ten minutes left on the clock, several drivers have the soft tires installed. Lance Stroll misses this party. The brakes on his Aston Martin are defective. Let’s hope for his sake that the mechanics manage to eliminate the problems before qualifying. Magnussen takes the sixth fastest time in the improved Haas and Verstappen of course clocks the fastest time.

Results of the free practice for the 2023 American GP

Verstappen Leclerc Hamilton Pérez Magnussen Russell Albon Sainz Hulkenberg Gasly Sargeant Ocon Tsunoda Ricciardo Norris Zhou Bottas Alonso Piastri Stroll

What time does F1 start in America?

Friday

Qualification: 11:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 7:30 PM – 8:14 PM

Sunday

Sprint race: 00:00 – 01:00

Race: 9:00 PM