Max Verstappen He is the leader of the Formula 1 World Championship and this weekend he will try to end his ‘bad streak’ of seven races without winning in the Singapore Grand Prixbut it hasn’t started well at all.

The pilot of Red Bull has a comfortable lead at the top of the standings after his great start to the season, but his rivals are closing in and threatening to prevent him from winning his fourth consecutive title.

The decision

However, there is ‘another bad thing’ and that is that Verstappen was penalized for using bad words on his team’s radio.

“It is the FIA’s policy to ensure that the language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, complies with generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular, in the case of statements made by participants in world championships who are therefore role models both within and outside the sport,” the FIA ​​statement said.

The penalty is that Verstappen performs work of a public interest type, although the driver had to face this type of sanction in the 2018 season, after his incident with Esteban Ocon at the Brazilian Grand Prix at the end of the race.

The stewards reviewed the transcript of Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, the No. 1 driver, used language to describe his car in Azerbaijan that is generally considered “rude, abrupt” or likely to “offend” and is not considered suitable for broadcast. That is “misconduct” as defined in Article 20 of the FIA’s International Sporting Code and is a violation of Article 12.2.1.k.”