With videosMax Verstappen noticed in the won the sprint race in São Paulo that the gap with competitors has become smaller. Yet the Dutchman added another victory to his impressive harvest this season. “It may have looked easy, but it was difficult to drive and a mistake can happen anywhere,” said the world champion.
04-11-23, 21:20
