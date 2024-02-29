The storm that was the riot around Christian Horner subsided yesterday. The team boss of Red Bull Racing was acquitted after the investigation. But F1 can prepare for the next storm. Literally, because the wind speeds are high at the Bahrain International Circuit during the first free practice of this season.

Due to the strong wind, we see the stern of several cars coming out in places where this normally does not happen, mainly in the first sector. Fortunately for the mechanics, all drivers keep their cars on the track. The wind seems to be sticking around for a while in Sakhir. Today and tomorrow drivers may be affected by wind force six (speeds of 40 km/h). On Saturday, during the race, the wind would die down again.

Max Verstappen complains about his RB20

Everyone agreed beforehand that Verstappen would become champion with two fingers up his nose. The party atmosphere at Red Bull is somewhat contained during the 1st free training in Bahrain. Verstappen has nothing good to say about his new car. Texts such as 'everything is bad', 'upshifting and downshifting is still very bad' and 'the car is really jumping' come over the on-board radio.

We know Verstappen as a demanding perfectionist when it comes to his set-up and it is not the first time that he has been disappointed with the way he shifts. Yet it is special that the reigning champion thinks this way about his car. During the test days there seemed to be no problem and the car did everything Verstappen wanted.

Ricciardo to Red Bull Racing?!?!?!

The McLarens and the Racing Bulls are the only teams that do a fast lap on the soft tire. Ricciardo clocks the fastest time. Before you bet a tenner on a transfer from Ricciardo to Red Bull Racing: we do not know how much fuel the VCARB had with it, just like with the laps of Tsunoda, Piastri and Norris. So no, wait to make a pecking order after FP2, in case everyone does a practice lap for qualifying.

Results of the 1st free practice for the 2024 Bahrain GP

Ricciardo Norris Piastri Tsunoda Alonso Verstappen Russell Leclerc Hamilton Bottas Sainz Pérez Albon Stroll Zhou Sargeant Ocon Gasly Magnussen Hulkenberg

What time does F1 start in Bahrain?

Thursday February 29

2nd free practice: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Friday March 1

3rd free practice: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Qualification: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Saturday March 2

Race: 4:00 PM