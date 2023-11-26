Last season, Max Verstappen devoured record after record. Most this in a season, highest that in a year; everything went wrong. But Verstappen will not come close to one record from another Dutch F1 driver in the near future. This is Jan Lammers’ F1 record, which could easily stand forever.

Jan Lammers started his first F1 season in 1979. The Shadow Racing team immediately let him drive the whole year, something that was not customary at the time, but the talented Lammers managed to do it. During the Canadian GP he drove his beautiful Samson Shadow DN9 with a lion on the front to what would later turn out to be his best result in F1: ninth place.

Little luck for the Dutch driver in F1

The following years were poor for Lammers. He only drove six races in 1980 (three for ATS and three for Unipart). However, he made a big impression that year by qualifying fourth during the Long Beach GP. A problem with the gearbox prevented Lammers from getting past the first corner. In 1981 Lammers drove two races and in 1982 only one.

Jan Lammers’ F1 career seems to be over after 1982. The Zandvoort resident focuses on racing sports cars and appears to be damn good at it. But then, ten years after his last F1 race, the phone rings. The March Formula 1 team is looking for a replacement for Karl Wendlinger and has chosen the Dutch driver.

Jan Lammers’ F1 record

The then 36-year-old driver makes his comeback exactly 3,767 days after his last meters in F1. Lammers thus takes the F1 record for the largest gap between two races participated. By the way, Lammers’ comeback is not without merit. A sixth place in his first training session on a rain-soaked Suzuka bodes well, but unfortunately his car breaks down during the race.

The race in Australia is the season finale. Lammers qualifies 25th, the penultimate place. He also finishes penultimate, but thanks to a lot of dropouts, this means twelfth place. Lammers hopes to continue his F1 career for the next season, but because engine supplier Ilmor leaves March, the team goes bankrupt.

If Max Verstappen wants to take this record from Jan Lammers, he would have to stop now and not resume his career until 2034. Verstappen will be 37 years old that year; That doesn’t make much difference with Lammers at the time. By the way: if Jos Verstappen steps in next year next to his son, he will immediately take the record from Lammers. Sounds like a challenge, Jos.