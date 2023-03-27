Team Max Verstappen wanted to start a nice new clothing label, but Nike said: ‘Just don’t do it.’

Max Verstappen is not only a flesh and blood human being, he is also a brand. If you are a big name you can make money with it in all possible ways. With clothes, for example.

Max Verstappen will probably not be very concerned with that, but of course he has people around him who do. For example, a catchy brand name was devised that could be used for clothing, among other things: Max 1.

Unfortunately, this plan does not go through. Team Max Verstappen wanted to register this name with the BOIP (Benelux Office for Intellectual Property), but Nike put a stop to that. They objected to this early last year. Maybe they were jealous that Puma was Max’s clothing sponsor at the time.

What was Nike’s objection? Well, they registered the Air Max name in the same category (clothing, footwear, headgear). The name Air Max also includes Max, so that would make Max 1 too similar.

It seems a bit lame of Nike, but they got their way now. Therefore, the losing party must also pay for the legal costs of € 1,045. Although it probably won’t wake anyone up.

Too bad, but unfortunately: Max 1 clothing will not come. By the way, if Max wants to set up another airline called Air Max, he will probably be allowed to. That is a different category.

This article Max Verstappen is not allowed by Nike to use his own name appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

