With videoMax Verstappen recorded the fastest time in the first free practice session prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the last minute. In the streets of Baku he pushed Charles Leclerc from P1 in the closing seconds.

Formula 1 introduces a new, revolutionary format this weekend. After this, qualifying takes place immediately and the stakes are also high in the Saturday sessions in Baku, which means that the drivers had to cram all their preparations into one training hour. However, that also means that bad luck or a crash in FP1 can weigh more heavily than ever. If you lose training time, you will automatically not be optimally prepared at the start of the qualification(s), the sprint race and the main event on Sunday.

The Alpine team in particular will experience this firsthand. After fifteen minutes, flames arose on board at Pierre Gasly, who was forced to stop his car. The team reported that it was a problem with the ‘hydraulic pressure’ and also kept Esteban Ocon inside for the rest of the training as a precaution. While Gasly’s red flag also cost the rest of the drivers precious time, it was Kevin Magnussen who had also come to a standstill. The Dane had to deal with a loss of fuel pressure with his Haas. See also Goodbye to LaLiga and three starters for the derby

Gasly raises a red flag







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

After the break, just over half a training session remained. That half hour was again fully utilized, for example for the qualifying simulations in the final phase. In the end it was Max Verstappen who took the fastest time, although it didn’t seem like it. Only after the clock had reached zero did the Dutch leader in the world championship make the jump from P3 to P1. With his 1.42.315, Verstappen was 0.037s faster than Charles Leclerc and was just over a tenth ahead of teammate Sergio Pérez. Fernando Alonso faced DRS problems and did not clock a representative time on behalf of Aston Martin, who had been performing so strongly this season.

For example, in the run-up to the qualification (3 p.m. Dutch time) it seems to be close together and possibly to be able to go in several directions. Will Verstappen already secure pole position for Sunday? See also Essay | According to many, the Internet is ruined. The structures have a new version that is worse than the current one.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

© AP



View the World Cup standings here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Woman does not return from a walk: attentive passer-by helps the police





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.