The pilots of the Formula 1 are prepared for the next race, this weekend, the Australian Grand Prixin which Max Verstappen wants to secure first place in the contest.

For a few days there has been talk of his possible departure from Red Bull, his father was even seen talking to the Mercedes leaders, but nothing has been confirmed.

What is said

The team manager scandal, Christian Horner, who was reported by an employee for 'inappropriate conduct', is another of the issues that is moving and that worries Verstappen.

According to the BBC, the “complaint to the governing body of motorsports comes after two accusations made previously. The first had taken place on February 2, through the line that the FIA dedicated to the ethical rules of F1, a few days before the case became public.”

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari It was news that exploded in the hands of the experts and they are still talking about it.

“One would never have seen Lewis move to Ferrari… in life in general you never know what is going to happen or what is coming for you, anything can happen around you or can influence you,” said Verstappen, statements that many give a nod to Mercedes.

And he added: “So you can never say one hundred percent that how it is now is how it is going to be… I approach my life like that, but I don't think much about it, I am very relaxed and happy in the team and happier with the performance ”.

The Dutchman is the leader of the championship after his victories in the first two competitions and everything seems to indicate that he will claim his fourth title in the highest category of cycling in the world.

