Haha beer. Max Verstappen and Heineken have become commercial buddies.

Life is good as a world champion. Max Verstappen is the last person on earth to write a cover letter. In addition to his job as a driver, the schnabbels come to him. And of course the Dutch benefit from this to the maximum.

It was previously announced that the two-time Formula 1 world champion would become an EA Sports ambassador. It doesn’t stop there. Max Verstappen will now also sell beer, because he is the face of Heineken 0.0. The Dutch brewer has appointed the Red Bull Racing driver as a global ambassador.

Heineken 0.0

Max’s job is to teach his fans how to use alcohol responsibly. That’s a piece of cake with Heineken 0.0 since the alcohol percentage is not very high, shall we say. The existing Heineken campaign under the motto When You Drive, Never Drink will continue to run.

On the paddock you can spot Verstappen with a Red Bull in his hands, outside the paddock with a Heineken. What a running marketing machine this driver is. Incidentally, Max Verstappen is not the only one associated with Heineken. His team Oracle Red Bull Racing is also part of the partnership.

Heineken in Formula 1

For Formula 1 viewers, this means even more screen time with Heineken. You should already be used to that, because the beer brand advertises extensively within Formula 1. The beer brewer has been associated with the royal class in motorsport since 2016. Not without merit: Heineken is still growing and the beer brand is only seeing sales of Heineken 0.0 increase.

In addition to EA Sports and Heineken, Jumbo and ViaPlay are also important sponsors of Max Verstappen. The driver may use a larger helmet, otherwise all advertising will no longer fit.

