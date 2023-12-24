Max Verstappen achieved his third world crown in 2023 in a season marked by the overwhelming dominance that the driver and Red Bull showed from start to finish. leaving no room for hope either for the other teams or for the Mexican Sergio Pérez, his partner in the Austrian team.

The checkered flag waved for Verstappen in 19 of the 22 Grands Prix and in four of the six sprint races on the calendar, devastating figures after a start to the season in which Pérez tried to stand up to his teammate.

The Mexican achieved victory in two of the first four Grands Prix of the season (Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan), but starting with the next race on the calendar, in Miami, the Dutchman began a series of ten consecutive victories that is now history. the queen category of automobile sports.

Verstappen reached the stratospheric figure of 585 units throughout the season. They could have been even more, if Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) had not stopped the Dutchman's winning streak in Singapore. The Spaniard's victory also prevented Red Bull from achieving full wins in the season.

Why the world champion was denied the rental of a Mercedes

The Dutchman is only 26 years old and continues to mark an era in F1. However, this week he had an incredible moment, taking into account his triumphs and his experience in motorsports.

The Sun newspaper revealed that Verstappen tried to rent a Mercedes AMG GT, one of the most powerful road cars in the world. This vehicle, in production since 2014 and with variants ranging from 462 to 730 horsepower, became the official safety car of Formula 1 in 2015.

However, the rental firm denied the F1 world champion the loan of the car. The reason: The policy he has signed prevents him from driving this car until he turns 30, due to the speed that the Mercedes AMG GT reaches, 310 kilometers per hour.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the RedBull RB 19 that Verstappen drove this year can reach 355 kilometers per hour, a speed much higher than the street Mercedes that he tried to rent, which is why the refusal is even more surprising.

In the end, the Dutchman had to settle for renting a BMW M5, a less powerful car than the Mercedes.

With AFP

