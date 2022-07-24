By Arjan Schouten



His own conclusion was the best. ,,If I keep making mistakes like this, I don’t even deserve to be world champion”, Charles Leclerc sighed an hour after his unnecessary crash at Paul Ricard, where he moved the home crowd to tears with his early exit. Without Mercedes, he is the one everyone is looking to to make this season even more exciting, as the challenger to world champion Max Verstappen. But where Ferrari has struggled for months to keep pace with Red Bull Racing strategically, technically and in terms of reliability, it was now Monegask himself who proved that his capacity as a title contender must also be questioned.