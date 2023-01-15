Winners never quit, but Max Verstappen did an old-fashioned ragequit in the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans.

Although it may seem autumn outside, it is the dead of winter in Europe. That means occasionally lighting the fire, chipping sauerkraut and of course watching Dakar … but no Formula 1. The royal class will not be released again until March. So the drivers have to focus on other things for a while.

Now there are those who make days at the factory, or leave with a beautiful wench for a sunnier place. But our hero Max actually likes nothing more than racing again. If that’s not on the track for a while, then in the SIM. Yesterday and today he participated in the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans, with team Redline. And that went well in the old-fashioned way…

Until Verstappen’s team had to deal with an old-fashioned disconnect. From the lead in the race, they fell back to thirteenth place. According to the rules, you can’t get that lost time back. It is, say, a ‘technical problem’, as you can also have in a real race. But for Verstappen, that was too much bitter pill.

When our hero was told in the morning what had happened, he just didn’t feel like it anymore. Angrily, Verstappen bit off:

You prepare for this race for months, lead in the championship, try to win this race and then they deal with it that way. It’s laughable. I stopped because I don’t want to be in fifteenth place for six hours. I’d better go to the casino in Las Vegas, I’ll have a better chance of winning there. Max Verstappen, went for the ragequit

MV1 also added that it was the last time he participated in the race. Nevertheless, there was still success for Team Redline. The team’s number 2 car won the race. It was driven virtually by F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, Max’s old F3 rival and IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist, Luke Bennett and Chris Lulham. Whether Max really stops SIM racing, of course, remains to be seen… We will see him get back in when this touch of Jos in Max has faded a bit.

