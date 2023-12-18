The Dutch Max Verstappen swept everything this year in the Formula 1but that does not help him secure his place in the top category next year and he has to 'get off' a good amount of money to continue.

To continue driving his car, Verstappen must pay the not inconsiderable figure of 8.6 million euros, just to secure his place in the game, for nothing more.

We recommend you read: (Champions League, with very striking duels: this is how the round of 16 turned out)

a platform

“Max will face a total of 1.2 million after his 19 victories, starting from the base, which is 10,400 euros as an initial cost and 2,100 euros for each point. He made 575, a record in history. Behind him is Checo Pérez, runner-up, with 608,900 euros. Red Bull usually pays Max, but nothing has been said about Checo, at least officially. Alonso, as fourth, 443,000 euros and Sainz as seventh, 430,000. Latest, Logan Sargeant and its squalid point, they cost 12,500 euros,” Marca de España clarifies.

“It doesn't seem right to me that we have to pay so much. It doesn't happen in other sports either. And there are more and more races,” said the driver.

You can also read: 'I no longer have hope': Michael Schumacher's former boss talks about his state of health

Verstappen celebrates in Abu Dhabi.

“The price of fines has also been increased, in this new era in which the FIA ​​seeks new forms of financing faced since it has an “unsustainable” financial deficit, and increasingly, to the teams, for this and many other reasons. , such as permanent interference in how to run the championship as a promoter. The encounters with Ben Sulayem “They are constant,” the newspaper noted.

The teams also have to 'put their hand into the drill'.

“The champions face a base fee of 601,105 euros and in their case not 6,000 per point like all the teams, but 7,212 euros for being the champions. Come on, each point, for which they pay twice, is worth 9,300 euros. A paste of course. The total is already known: 6.8 million euros to defend the brand crown. Mercedes and Ferrari, almost equal in points between them, they barely exceed 3 million and Aston Martin, fifth place, must pay 2.2 to start rolling. The one with the least, Haas with 12 points in 2023, will contribute 673,200 euros,” the newspaper states.

We recommend you read: (Club World Cup: four Colombian teams with options to play, this is how they would qualify)

More news