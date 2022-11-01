The world champion is doing well. That is why Max Verstappen is in the Quote 500!

At 25 in the Quote 500 stand. Then you did it right. If your name is Max Verstappen and you have two world championships in Formula 1 to your name, you can indeed be a little proud of yourself. With a salary of about 50 million euros per year excluding bonuses, it was not a question of if, but when Max Verstappen would appear in the Quote 500.

The list of 500 richest Dutch people has been published today. Verstappen is also bottom of the list. In place 500 is the Monaco-based driver with a net worth of 120 million euros. Never before has the lower limit to get into the Quote 500 been so high.

Max Verstappen’s power will only increase in the coming years. Disappearance from the Quote 500 therefore seems unlikely. With an increasingly full schedule, Max is way too busy with all that racing. He doesn’t have the time to spend all those pennies dude. Combine the income with some good investments and it will be interesting to follow Max in the Quote 500 in the coming years.

Now in spot 500, but will the champion be able to race to the top 100 within 10 years? It will probably be a sausage to him himself. The wealth of 120 million euros is a pittance compared to the richest Dutch. Without a few billion euros you will not make it into the top 5. Also this year, 68-year-old Charlene de Carlvalho-Heineken is again the richest Dutchman. The ‘daughter of’ is good for an estimated capital of 12.8 billion euros.

