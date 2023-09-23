Max Verstappen, in the pillory: rude and unacceptable response in the Japanese GP

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver.
RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver.
The Dutchman is the leader of Formula 1.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) he forgot in one fell swoop the problems in the Singapore Grand Prix a week ago and he signed a pole position in Japan that he already began to feel “from the preparation.”
“An incredible weekend. Especially in qualifying, where we pushed to the limit and I felt the car well,” he said on the international signal.
(Shakira and Piqué: former worker exploded, strong complaints of workplace abuse)(Piqué’s father responds to Shakira: this is how the ex-father-in-law reacted to ‘The Boss’)
A nail was pulled out
“We had a bad weekend in Singapore, but I already felt from the preparation that this was going to be a good track. It has been going very well since the first lap and taking pole here is fantastic,” he concluded.
A Verstappen who signed his tenth pole of the season – in 15 attempts – and who acknowledged that he had “to check” the distance from his immediate pursuer, the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren), of 581 thousandths: “It was a lot,” he assured.
Furthermore, in the subsequent press conference, he sent a message to the critics after Red Bull’s poor result in Singapore, where it did not get into the top ten in qualifying for the first time since the 2018 Russian Grand Prix.
A drop in performance that coincided with the International Automobile Federation (FIA)) introduced a new technical guideline to more comprehensively control the flexing of the front wings.
“We had a bad weekend in Singapore and everyone started talking about how it was due to the new technical directive. You can all go to hell,” he replied.
(Gerard Piqué, ‘stingy’: they reveal why he did not pay compensation to Shakira’s nanny)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Max #Verstappen #pillory #rude #unacceptable #response #Japanese