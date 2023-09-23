Max Verstappen, in the pillory: rude and unacceptable response in the Japanese GP

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) he forgot in one fell swoop the problems in the Singapore Grand Prix a week ago and he signed a pole position in Japan that he already began to feel “from the preparation.”

“An incredible weekend. Especially in qualifying, where we pushed to the limit and I felt the car well,” he said on the international signal.

“We had a bad weekend in Singapore, but I already felt from the preparation that this was going to be a good track. It has been going very well since the first lap and taking pole here is fantastic,” he concluded.

A Verstappen who signed his tenth pole of the season – in 15 attempts – and who acknowledged that he had “to check” the distance from his immediate pursuer, the Australian Oscar Piastri (McLaren), of 581 thousandths: “It was a lot,” he assured.

Furthermore, in the subsequent press conference, he sent a message to the critics after Red Bull’s poor result in Singapore, where it did not get into the top ten in qualifying for the first time since the 2018 Russian Grand Prix.

A drop in performance that coincided with the International Automobile Federation (FIA)) introduced a new technical guideline to more comprehensively control the flexing of the front wings.

“We had a bad weekend in Singapore and everyone started talking about how it was due to the new technical directive. You can all go to hell,” he replied.

