With videosIt is still gambling in Las Vegas when it comes to who will take pole position later on the American evening. In the final free practice, George Russell and Oscar Piastri were suddenly also (much) faster than Max Verstappen, who recorded the fourth fastest time. The Dutchman did this much earlier in the training. Both Ferraris didn’t even get around to a fast run.
Noud Bemelen
Latest update:
07:07
