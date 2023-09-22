With summaryIf there was any doubt about it, it was dispelled after one hour of training. Max Verstappen is ‘normal’ again as the towering favorite in Japan. In the first free practice he put Carlos Sainz, last week’s winner, at more than six-tenths. Teammate Sergio Pérez clearly needs to get some time at Suzuka.



Noud Bemelen



September 22 2023

A week ago, another team was able to sniff victory for the first time this Formula 1 season, when Red Bull Racing had a rare bad weekend. It may have also led to some (false) hope for Japan among the competition, although the expectation was that Pérez and Verstappen in particular would be there again. Red Bull is also extra motivated at the fast Suzuka, because it can secure the constructors’ world title here. The racing stable succeeds when it scores one point more than Mercedes in the home of engine supplier Honda and not 24 fewer than Ferrari.

On the track where he made his debut in 2014 and became world champion last year, Verstappen wanted to prove something. He had been waiting for a while at the end of the pit lane before he was the very first to appear on the track. He did this on the prototype tire that Pirelli is testing this weekend, which can be compared to the C2 tire from the range (this week the medium). The Dutchman clocked 1.32.597 and immediately put his competition in a big gap. He was more than seven tenths faster than Fernando Alonso, who drove with actual medium tires. See also Shortages now affect the full breadth of the labor market

Max Verstappen. © AP



When Verstappen and co switched to soft rubber halfway through the training, little changed in the picture. The Ferraris now also showed themselves at the top of the times list, but this was still more than six-tenths behind the 1.31.647 of the World Cup leader. The difference with teammate Pérez in P11 was even twice as big. Not a very encouraging start for the Mexican, who, like Verstappen and five others, is driving a new engine in Suzuka – although it is always questionable whether they will use it before Friday.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Oscar Piastri, among others, now with the full update package in his McLaren, did not yet clock a representative time in the first Japanese session. In all likelihood, that will change later today. The second free practice (from 8 a.m. Dutch time) will be held at the same time as qualifying a day later, which should lead to a (more) interesting session. See also This whoreboat is so wrong it's right again





