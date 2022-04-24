Won in qualifying, the sprint race and the main program on Sunday, plus the fastest lap of the race. Max Verstappen drove the maximum of 34 points together this weekend and silenced the Italian fans in Imola. The world champion outclassed Charles Leclerc, who was unable to compete for victory in his Ferrari for the first time this season. “This gives the team a big boost.”

