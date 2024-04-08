Wolff, many compliments to Max

It's no mystery that Toto Wolffteam principal and co-owner of Mercedes F1, has put Max Verstappen at the top of the list of possible replacements for the departing Lewis Hamilton.

Considering the current competitiveness of the Anglo-German team, the chances of the Dutchman choosing in this sense seem very few. A few more chances could come in the event of a further worsening of the internal power struggle at Red Bull, especially if Christian Horner decides to remove Helmut Marko.

Even during the Suzuka weekend, Toto Wolff had an eye on Verstappen, launching into further praise: “Whoever is in front is deservedly so. Nobody's going to catch Max this year. His driving and his car are simply spectacularjust look at their tire management.”

The Mercedes situation

Mercedes was certainly hoping for a much better start to the season, given that in the first three races they have not yet reached the podium and are only fourth in the world championship: “We hope we can catch McLaren and Ferrari and fight for second place. We have to push to offer a better show than this and hope to be able to challenge them.”concluded Toto Wolff.