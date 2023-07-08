With summaryMax Verstappen will take a shot at his first ever victory at the Grand Prix of Great Britain tomorrow (from 4 p.m. Dutch time). The world champion, who already won the one-off Grand Prix of the 70th anniversary at the Silverstone circuit in 2020, did not run away from the role of favorite after his strong qualification.

“We are just strong. And normally we are even better in the race than in one lap”, he already dashed the hopes of the competition in conversation with Viaplay. Verstappen has already won seven of the nine races this season. The other two were prey for teammate Sergio Pérez, but the Mexican has to start from the back field after a weak qualifying tomorrow.

On the front row, Verstappen is flanked by a striking name. Lando Norris took second place in his McLaren, just ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri. “It is surprising that McLaren is in such good shape,” said Verstappen. “They have always been strong in fast corners, and the upgrades seem to be working well.” See also Gold falls, with dollar advance and Treasury interest and eye on the US debt ceiling

Difficult circumstances

Verstappen himself was especially happy that despite the difficult circumstances (the circuit was wet due to the rain and, moreover, there was a red flag in Q1 due to a defect in Kevin Magnussen’s car) everything had gone according to plan. “It was a crazy and hectic qualifying. And it was quite slippery in some places. But in Q3, everything went well. Although the gap with McLaren was not even that big.”

Norris also thought the latter, who had briefly dreamed of pole position for his own audience. “But in the end it’s always Max, he always ruins everything for everyone,” joked the Briton, who is good friends with Verstappen. “But of course I am very happy. It’s a special day for us. All the hard work seems to be finally paying off. And then also during my home race. I’m already looking forward to tomorrow.”

