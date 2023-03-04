Saturday, March 4, 2023, 5:22 p.m.





The two-time world champion Max Verstappen gave no chance to surprise and achieved the first pole of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Dutch driver set the best time in Q3 and will start this Sunday on the front row of the grid, 1 tenth ahead of his teammate, Checo Pérez, and Charles Leclerc, who did not want to make one last attempt with a new tire to keep it In race.

Fernando Alonso confirmed the good feelings of Aston Martin with a remarkable 5th place, only surpassed by Red Bull and Ferrari, and ahead of both Mercedes. Also Stroll, who was wearing cotton wool due to his wrist injuries, was 8th.

For his part, Carlos Sainz, who left doubts in free practice, achieved a bittersweet 4th and was able to lead a Q1 in which up to three rookies from the highest category of motorsport were left out, such as Oscar Piastri, Nick De Vries and Logan Sargeant.

The disappointment was signed by McLaren, with Piastri falling in Q1 and Lando Norris, who fought for high levels in past seasons, out in Q2.