If Sergio Pérez does not perform this year, Red Bull will look for a replacement, Christian Horner has promised. Perhaps Red Bull Racing will then fish in its own talent pool and end up with the Dutch Emely de Heus. The twenty-year-old driver will drive in the Red Bull colors next season in the F1 Academy, which is more or less the successor to the W Series.

To get F1 more involved with female drivers, ten cars will be driving around in the colors of F1 teams. Her teammates are sisters Hamda Al Qubaisi and Amna Al Qubaisi who drive in the colors of Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB respectively. De Heus does not drive with Red Bull Racing colors, but with Red Bull colors. Small difference. So the teams consist of three people and they drive Formula 4 cars with approximately 170 hp.

The motorsport career of Emely de Heus

De Heus started karting at the age of twelve in 2015. Four years later she won the Chrono Winter Cup in the Rotax Max Senior class and finished fourth at the National Championships. In 2020, De Heus switched from karts to the Spanish F4 class to drive for MP Motorsport for two years. Last year, De Heus also competed in the F1 Academy and actually won a race.

There should of course be more victories next season. The F1 Academy season starts on the weekend of March 9 in Saudi Arabia and has seven race weekends. De Heus will also be present during the F1 weekend in Zandvoort. The F1 Academy will then be the support program for the Dutch GP. There, De Heus meets her compatriot Maya Weug, who is driving in Ferrari red.