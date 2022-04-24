Verstappen, 24, was awarded the ‘Oscar’ for his Formula 1 world title. He was crowned champion last year by winning the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi by overtaking seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on the very last lap. The Limburger, who ruled the Imola circuit earlier this afternoon, is following in the footsteps of F1 champions Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, who also received the prize in the past.

Verstappen faced competition in his category from American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, Polish football player Robert Lewandowski and American football legend Tom Brady. Last year the prize went to the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

Verstappen is the fourth Formula 1 driver to receive the Oscar for best sportsman. His great rival Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel preceded him. “Thank you to everyone from the Laureus Academy who voted for me, but it’s not just me. There is a whole team behind me that is working very hard to make two cars perform and give me the chance to win the championship,” said Verstappen in a previously recorded comment. The Limburger also won the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna in a superior way this afternoon.

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah was crowned Sportswoman of the Year in Seville. British tennis star Emma Raducanu and now retired motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi also won prizes.

