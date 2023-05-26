With videoMax Verstappen can still have a good feeling about Friday in the streets of Monte Carlos. The Dutchman was fastest of all in the second free practice, although the margins on Ferrari in particular were certainly not reassuring. Nyck de Vries was again behind his teammate.

The second free practice in the principality went without a hitch for a long time. The drivers drove their laps in the search for the ideal set-up for tomorrow’s qualifying in particular. There was already a lot of pedaling on yellow tires, before the teams made the switch to even softer (and therefore faster) rubber. After that, the narrow streets of Monte Carlos still claimed a victim. Carlos Sainz hit the guardrail near the famous swimming pool on the inside and lost control of his Ferrari. He thus triggered the third red flag of the day, after there had already been two in FP1.







At Red Bull Racing they will have been happy with Verstappen’s P1 in the second hour of training. The Dutchman complained frequently on the radio earlier in the day, but seemed to have found a solution with the team between sessions. The RB19 ran much better and that resulted in 1.12.462. However, the difference with the Ferraris in particular was small: 65 thousandths to Charles Leclerc and just over a tenth to the crashed Sainz. Behind that, Fernando Alonso was still doing well, before the margins started to increase for Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez, last year’s winner of the iconic grand prix.

Nick de Vries. © ANP



Nyck de Vries, in turn, just couldn’t beat his teammate’s time. Yuki Tsunoda was two hundredths faster than the Frisian, who hopes for his first World Cup point of the year in his hometown of Monaco. A favorable starting position is crucial for this and he can get hold of it tomorrow, if qualifying starts at 4 p.m. See also Video | In Bali, already the third whale washed ashore during April





© ANP







