“It’s nice to be back, I’m looking forward to it,” says the Red Bull driver in a preview. Baku is a challenging street circuit with long straights. It is also the first weekend with a sprint race, so that could cause some chaos,” said Verstappen, who strengthened his leading position in the World Cup standings with his victory on April 2 in the Australian Grand Prix and gained 15 points. ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez.

The Limburger is not yet commenting on the new format of the weekends with a sprint race, although Verstappen has said often enough that he is not a fan of the sprint race and does not embrace major changes in the format either.

Formula 1 introduces a qualification for the sprint race in Baku for the first time. This ‘sprint shootout’ replaces the free practice on Saturday morning. On Friday, as usual, there will be first free practice and then ‘normal’ qualifying, which will determine the starting order for Sunday’s race. Just like last year, points can be earned in the sprint race for the world championship standings. See also Investigations continue: soldier after threatening video back at large

#Max #Verstappen #expects #chaotic #Formula #weekend #Azerbaijan