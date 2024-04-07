For the time being, Max Verstappen is unapproachable in the qualifying sessions this year. In every race the reigning world champion started from first place. Verstappen also took pole in Japan, although this time teammate Sergio Pérez was only 0.066 seconds behind. Can Verstappen convert this position into a victory? We'll see that now.

The (false) start of the 2024 Japanese GP

The red lights on Suzuka go out, and Max Verstappen gets away great. His leadership is not in danger. Further back, things go wrong between Ricciardo and Albon. Ricciardo comes through the first two corners quite slowly and is overtaken left and right. When Albon tries to pass the Racing Bull on the outside with more speed, things go wrong. Ricciardo has not seen the Williams, shifts to the right and hits Albon. The two cars go into a spin and end up in the tire piles. The damage to both cars is significant. Damage that Williams cannot afford himself.

The heavy crash messed up the tire stacks. That's why the red flag is being waved. After about half an hour of roadworks, the marshals are ready and the red flag is raised. Before the restart, several drivers opted to change tires. The top three remain on the same set of tires as they used to start the race.

The restart of the F1 race in Japan

Verstappen doesn't get out of his starting box as well, but it doesn't come from an attack by his teammate. Norris is also a bit closer than at the first start, but has too little speed to attack. Once underway, the Red Bulls easily pull away from the rest of the field. After one lap with DRS, Verstappen quickly increased the gap to more than two seconds.

After about five laps, the first cars driving on the soft tire come in for a tire change. At the end of the eleventh lap, Lando Norris comes in to do his mediums can be exchanged for new hard tires. Three laps later, Zhou Guanyu also comes in, but not to change his tires. His Sauber has a counteracting gearbox. The problem is so serious that the car is withdrawn from the race.

Pérez loses second place to Norris

Lando Norris would do well to stop a little earlier. When Pérez returns to the track at the start of lap 16, Norris is more than four seconds ahead of him. A lap later, Verstappen also goes to get new rubber and returns to the track more than 2.5 seconds ahead of the McLaren. Pérez then quickly catches up with Norris, but then both encounter the Mercedes.

Norris has less difficulty overtaking the Mercs than Pérez. After these two hurdles are cleared, Pérez can ride at his own pace and closes the gap by about half a second per lap. At the end of the 23rd lap, out of a total of 53, Pérez has overtaken Norris. By the way, Norris is driving on hard tires while both Red Bulls are on medium tires for the second time this race. Verstappen and Pérez therefore have to go inside again to switch to the soft or hard tire.

Leclerc tries to help Sainz, but goes off track

Charles Leclerc extends his first stint to hold up Sainz's competitors. Verstappen does not manage to keep Leclerc behind him for long. Pérez also easily passes the Ferrari. In the second Degner corner, Leclerc makes a mistake and shoots straight ahead. Norris joins in next, but he manages to slow down Leclerc. The Ferrari and McLaren enter at the same time. Even after this, Leclerc remains ahead of his opponent.

With eighteen laps to go, Pérez makes his final pit stop. He falls back behind Norris, but is now a lot closer behind. The next round it was a hit and Norris was spotted. In the same lap, Verstappen also changes the rubber for the last time. Not much later, Pérez also overtakes Leclerc again, putting the Red Bulls back in the lead after Sainz's pit stop.

Sargeant almost provides an exciting ending

With ten laps to go, Max Verstappen has a ten second lead over his teammate. The leader of the race has now ended up with laggard Sargeant. Verstappen sees how the Williams shoots off the track in front of him. Sargeant goes straight ahead at the same place as Leclerc. Unlike Leclerc's moment, Sargeant shoots into the gravel trap. The Williams driver keeps his car out of the wall and reverses back onto the track. If Sargeant had hit the wall and provided a safety car, we could have had a nice ending. But hey, if your aunt had a mustache…

Lando Norris is unable to maintain the pace in the final phase and also makes a braking error when he is under pressure from Carlos Sainz. Not much later, Norris gives in and Sainz can focus on the podium. His teammate Leclerc now occupies third place. With eight laps to go, Sainz is within DRS distance of his teammate. Unfortunately, it does not come from a titanic battle: Leclerc gives in and does not make it too difficult for Sainz.

Russell and Piastri battle for P7

Towards the end of the race, Russell makes a very late move on Piastri in the final chicane. Because Russell parks his car at the intersection of the bend, Piastri is unable to turn and the McLaren cuts the bend. The stewards are still considering whether there should be a penalty for this. In the last lap Russell passes Piastri.

In the meantime, Verstappen still wins the extra point for the fastest race lap on his old hard tires. “Not bad with such old tires,” Verstappen says on the on-board radio. He completes a perfect with the maximum score. Pérez crosses the line in second almost fourteen seconds later and Sainz proves to still be in good form. He takes third place.

F1 in Japan: Results of the 2024 Japanese GP