Max Verstappen started the defense of his title on the right foot Formula 1 after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix from end to end.

The three-time world champion, who is pursuing his fourth crown, surpassed the Mexican 'Checo' Pérez (Red Bull), who finished second, more than 22 seconds behind his teammate, while the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) finished ninth, in a race in which it was seen that the British team still has a lot of room for improvement in the race.

(Luis Díaz, close to having a new coach: the name of the first contact is leaked)(Revolution in Liverpool: Luis Díaz would follow in Klopp's footsteps and leave the club)

More of the same

For Verstappen, who started first, one lap was enough to remove the roller, preventing the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) had access to DRS and began to shatter the dream of the other nineteen drivers on the grid, who observed from the track the superiority of an insatiable 'Mad Max'.

“It's a step forward, but it's not where we want to be,” said the Spaniard, who will leave his position at Ferrari next year. Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver, seven-time world champion, was seventh, two places behind his teammate, also British George Russell.

Between them his compatriot from McLaren Lando Norriswhile his partner, the Australian Oscar Piastri, finished in eighth place. The Spanish Fernando Alonso and the Canadian Lance Stroll, the Aston Martin partner, completed the Top-10.

(Miguel Borja: boy bursts into tears after asking for an autograph, exciting video)