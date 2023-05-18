Max Verstapen just wants to race and is not chasing records. He says.

Max Verstappen already has everything he has worked for all his life. He drives in Formula 1, even drives at the front and has also had his ultimate goal in his pocket for a while; a world title. In fact, there are now two.

That in itself is great fun for the young Belgian from Monaco with a Dutch passport. He may have peaked a bit early though. After all, what honor can there be if you have already achieved everything?

Well, achieve more of course…

Max doesn’t really need the ultimate record

And by the ultimate record we mean of course becoming the first to win 8 world titles. Currently, that record is still shared by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Although the latter should have had 8 of course. No Mikey. No!

Or six, of course that is also possible, thanks to Nelsiño Piquet. Anyway, in the books both greats have 7 world titles and that record will remain in the books for the next 5.5 years. And if it’s up to Max, that doesn’t necessarily have to be changed. He doesn’t need to become the best of all time.

Max is still under contract with Red Bull until 2028 and if he continues to win everything in those years, he would reach 8 titles. But whether that will happen is the question. Everything must continue to go well and, above all, the car must remain competitive.

Furthermore, the question is whether he can continue to focus fully on Formula 1 in those years. If he also starts doing a lot of other fun things outside the track, it will be difficult to keep fully focused.

And then the question immediately arises; is Max Verstappen preparing for an exit from Formula 1? He never misses an opportunity to say that he no longer sees himself as active in the sport in the long term. So again, between the lines.

What do you think? Will he complete the years until 2028 and if so, will he continue after that?

Let us know in the comments!

