Max Verstappen’s extremely good form may have direct negative consequences for Sergio Perez’s bank account.

Max Verstappen is having an incredible season in Formula 1. Never before has a driver been so dominant in the premier class. The Dutchman won ten of the twelve races in the first ‘half’ of the season before the summer break. In the other two races he finished second, behind teammate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican is therefore Verstappen’s closest ‘assailant’ in the world championship. But because Sergio performs much less consistently, the difference is already huge. Now if Perez had finished second every time, the difference would have been somewhere between 50 and 60 points. But instead, the difference is 125 points.

According to the Telegraph is that a critical number for Perez. The Mexican’s contract would state that if he were 125 points (or more) behind Max, his salary could be adjusted downwards. Checo is currently reportedly taking 10 milli a year from Red Bull. How much that can now be adjusted by the racing stable is not clear, but it will not be with 100 euros. The duration of his contract (currently valid until next year) would not be under immediate pressure.

It is not known whether Red Bull will also make use of the clause. But yes, if one wants to get rid of the Mexican, it is of course useful to do so. Even if it cannot be discharged prematurely, the possible buy-out of the contract is potentially also somewhat cheaper.

However, whether people would actually want that at Red Bull is the question. Helmut Marko is notoriously unpredictable on that front. But recently the Austrian let slip that Max is so good that P2 is the maximum achievable for all his competitors. Whether they drive in other teams, or at Red Bull itself. If you just win both titles and finish second with Perez in the World Cup for little, there is no reason to change anything. Whose deed.

