Nothing wrong, just keep going. Max Verstappen denies everything. There is no moth between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.

After Max Verstappen’s third world title, everything within Red Bull Racing is still peace and quiet. At least that’s what Max Verstappen says.

After the Formula 1 race in Qatar, rumors of tensions within the Red Bull team emerged. For example, team boss Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko are said to be involved in a real power struggle. It Brazilian El Globo was able to say with certainty that Horner is doing everything possible to get rid of Marko.

Helmut Marko has a knack for shouting out what he feels like in the press and Christian Horner resents that. Naturally, he would like to maintain control within the team and with external communication.

Nyck de Vries

Marko likes to act quickly. We read a good example of this in the T. When Nyck de Vries had to leave the field, Horner wanted to put Ricciardo in the Apha Tauri. Just a few test laps at Silverstone to see if the honey badger still had it in him. That turned out to be the case.

Horner then calls Marko to let him know the result of the ‘exam’. A few minutes later, Helmut cheerfully calls him back to say that he has already called De Vries with the bad news.

Horner was not very happy about that. He was not yet ready to release the news. Unfortunately, nothing could be done about it due to Marko’s ‘getting going’.

In short, a press release had to go out at once. Let’s say that the advisor sometimes antagonizes the team boss.

Max Verstappen denies: Bullshit

The news last week didn’t sound that crazy at all. But Max Verstappen says that it is all bull shit. Nothing will change in Red Bull’s success formula, he assures the assembled press in Texas, where the next Formula 1 race is scheduled.

The mood is really good at Red Bull Racing. There is nothing wrong at all, according to Max. Everyone knows exactly what their role is. Helmut Marko is not leaving at all because he has a contract until the end of 2024 and certainly cannot be fired by Christian Horner.

It seems to us that if Max wants Helmut to stay, there is little choice for the team. Of course, you are not going to throw the three-time world champion off balance by removing his favorite advisor from the team. That is bad for the atmosphere and therefore bad for performance.

