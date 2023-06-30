With summaryHe took pole position for the fourth time in a row and will start at the front again on Sunday, but Max Verstappen was also annoyed by all the reduced times on the Red Bull Ring. “We really need to start thinking about a better solution to this problem, because this looked a bit stupid.”
Arjan Schouten
Latest update:
7:20 pm
