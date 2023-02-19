Not only the contribution at the vobel is becoming more expensive. Max Emilian Verstappen is done with the high entry fees he has to pay to drive Formula 1.

You may have noticed that everything has become much more expensive in the past year and a half. The specter of inflation is rampant and as an added benefit there is some redistribution of wealth taking place. Pensioners are being decimated, just like ‘rich’ European countries with, for example, a lot of money in pension funds. That money is worth less.

At the same time, poor countries with a high debt burden are being helped a little. That debt is also worth less and therefore weighs less heavily on the shoulders. It is a politically more convenient way to give the (proverbial) Greeks billions, without literally having to give the (proverbial) Greeks billions. Meanwhile, the elites remain the elites, because if you own Ahold, you simply make the groceries more expensive to counter inflation.

Well, Formula 1 drivers usually earn enough not to have to worry about the price of a loaf of bread or a carton of milk. Unless maybe they pursue a political career after racing. Job Cohen once got a little wet. Yet the millionaires on the grid feel a bit of the straw.

For example, Max Verstappen has called it absurd that he has to pay 1,023,256 dollars to the FIA ​​to be able to participate in Formula 1 again this year. That amount is on top of the amount that his team Red Bull has to pay and Checo will also have to pay one thing at a time.

The teams and drivers together pay almost $ 27 million to the FIA ​​as a contribution. No wonder Jean Todt had so many expensive watches… Motorsport.com reports that the teams have a apartment fee with an extra bonus/penalty for each point achieved in the championship of the past season.

The idea here seems to be that if you get a lot of points, you as a driver/team will also earn well. So you have something to spend and something to get. We must feel sorry for Nyck de Vries, who will therefore be financially ruined if this year’s Alpha Tauri proves to be able to win all races. Better off the gas in that last lap…

Of course, the cost per point has risen again this year. Reportedly even by as much as 30 percent. Glutton Max Verstappen has to pay more than a million dollars in contributions. That is just a little more than you probably lost at the local food club. Despite team Red Bull taking on the costs, Max thinks it’s absurd. He lets record:

I think the amount is absurd. I don’t think it’s right that we have to pay so much. That’s not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races. Max Verstappen, so really a thrifty Dutchman

If there is any doubt whether Max is a Dutchman or a Belgian, that is included with this one. Whose deed…

