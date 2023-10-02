The drivers in Formula 1 enjoyed a free weekend in recent days and that suited Max Verstappen very well. It gave him time to celebrate his birthday extensively. For example, he had invited a number of friends to enjoy a boat trip with him and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Max #Verstappen #celebrates #26th #birthday #boat #trip #blows #candles #Kelly #Piquets #daughter