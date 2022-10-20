Max Verstappen has spoken about the aftermath of his second world title in the run-up to the United States Grand Prix. The Dutchman, now two-time world champion in Formula 1, is also eager for the rest of the season.

By Marijn Abbenhuijs Max Verstappen celebrated a little after he won his second world title in Japan two weeks ago. After his victory at the Suzuka circuit, with which he closed the championship, there was not immediately a big party on the spot. When he got home, he took a moment to do that.

,,I celebrated it a bit,” he said in the run-up to the United States Grand Prix. “I was still quite busy with commitments and simulator work, but I had an evening where I invited friends and relatives for a nice dinner together.”

He also received a letter from King Willem-Alexander. “That was fun,” he responded. ,,It is nice to notice that the royal family appreciates my performance and that they are watching. It was nice to get that recognition again. See also HS Turku | The students started the road to school with their faces red from the heat - "It's not taken into account during the planning phase"

Max Verstappen with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. © REUTERS



The Dutchman himself is not quite in the euphoria yet. All the more so because he still has plenty to gain in the coming weeks. “The constructors’ title is what we’re going for now,” he said. ,,We don’t need many points anymore, but of course we just want to win the race here in Austin. I’m here to show the best of myself. Of course it’s all a bit more relaxed now, but I also want to be the best here.”

If you want to see Verstappen this weekend, you have to stay up late. Check here the times of the race weekend in the United States.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



See also 'Fried' by Cristina Kirchner, Argentina's Minister of Economy resigns - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.