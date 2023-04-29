Max Verstappen goes wild on George Russell after the race and calls the Briton a princess.

Max Verstappen is a man who always wants to win. That has taken him far in life, but sometimes it also seems to get in the way of the Dutchman. Last year he did not give up a totally meaningless sixth place to teammate Perez. In Max’s eyes, this had screwed him up in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. Something that is actually highly doubtful given all the circumstances. Although there are indeed onboard images showing Checo spinning the RB18 seems to force.

Although Max Verstappen has been champion for a long time this year as well, our compatriot finds motivation every time to ‘not just let things go’. Instead, like Michael Jordan, our hero takes things personally. Especially when things don’t go quite right for a while. Like this afternoon in the Sprint. Max had to give in in the battle with Leclerc and especially with his only potential title rival Perez.

This was partly because Max had a touché with George Russell after the start. The Briton also ate Max in Melbourne after the start and did that again. However, this time also using a little contact. It looked pretty innocent. Something that can happen after a start. Naturally, Russell (and Sainz) attack. Preferably it all happens unscathed, but it is clear that a little bit is in a small corner. Russell hit Max on the flank and briefly took P3 from our hero.

Verstappen was able to counter later, but then did not come alongside Leclerc and Perez. During the race there was already a lot of whining on the radio, with Max also fed by the cynical comments of his engineer. After the race, it wasn’t all over. Max tried to appeal to Russell with his patented ‘you have to leave the space’. But RUS came up with excuses and turned things around. So Max let loose in the various post-race interviews. To the objection that he himself took the risk of braving the outside of the bend, says VER cynical:

And that’s not allowed because Princess George is sitting there? Max Verstappen is not necessarily very woke

Max also disagrees with the statement that Max would do exactly the same in Russell’s shoes:

Oh yes, I would have driven him full into his sidepod of course. really smart, Max Verstappen, does not mean what he says here

Whose deed. Unfortunately, Russell will start outside the top-10 tomorrow after a poor qualifying. Otherwise this could get a new tail tomorrow. Whose deed.

