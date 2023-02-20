On and off the track Max Verstappen it is increasingly the point of reference of contemporary Formula 1. In fact, the two-time Dutch world champion is no longer just the man to beat on the circuits, but also commercially. This is perfectly testified by his new role, announced in the morning, of global ambassador for the well-known Dutch brewing company Heineken and its brand 0.0. An all-orange duo from which Red Bull, Verstappen’s stable, will also benefit, which has welcomed the Dutch brand into its already large pool of sponsors. The link between Heineken and the world of Formula 1 is certainly not new, considering that the Dutch brand has already been a partner of the Circus since 2016. The new commercial partnership will therefore complement the existing one for the Amsterdam company.

“As a native of the Netherlands myself, it is something truly special to collaborate with such an iconic Dutch brand as Heineken – said Verstappen, commenting on the agreement – anyone who knows me knows that I’m very determined and as a rider I don’t want to leave room for mistakes. That’s why I’m excited to join the campaign ‘When you drive, never drink’ to help raise awareness of responsible consumption. Also, being an avid ‘gamer’ myself and a Sim Racer enthusiast, I’m excited to participate in the new game initiative under development called Player 0.0“. The initiative referred to by the reigning world champion concerns a new experience of virtual races that will involve enthusiasts and which will culminate with the winners being able to compete against some of the best riders in the world.

The agreement was also commented with great satisfaction by the Red Bull team principal Christian Hornerwhich welcomed Heineken among the new partners of the Austrian family: “Every great team needs a number of great partners to support it on its journey – declared the English manager – and we are incredibly excited to add Heineken to our global partners with their no alcohol brand Heineken 0.0. Heineken has become an important part of the F1 family around the world, providing exciting and engaging entertainment opportunities for our global fan base, both at the track and at home. We look forward to working with them once again and seeing the exciting opportunities we can offer our fans this season.”.