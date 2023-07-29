With videosMax Verstappen has won the postponed sprint shootout of the Belgian Grand Prix. His grid penalty does not count for the sprint race, which means he will start from pole position later today. Next to him is the young Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren. He admitted only 11 thousandths.



Marijn Abbenhuis



Jul 29 2023

The conditions for the sprint shootout were similar to those for qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix the day before. After a soaking wet morning, the start was postponed. With more than half an hour, this time. But once racing was possible, the sun broke through over the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Again in the first session it was clear that intermediate tires had to be used on the damp asphalt.

Max Verstappen on the Spa wet circuit. © Pro Shots / Michael Potts



However, the shorter qualifying format of the sprint shootout meant that it was not as clear as yesterday that all drivers would already switch to slicks at the end of Q2. The only one who dared was Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. “It’s too early,” he said soon after coming out. He got it right, as he lacked grip on his medium tyres, lost control of his car and ended up in the wall. This also affected his teammate Fernando Alonso, who was still short of time when Stroll’s crash caused a red flag and the session was not restarted.

In the last shoot out, all drivers judged that it was time for slicks. Verstappen was initially a fraction slower than Lewis Hamilton on the soft tyre. But the Dutchman took plenty of time in his ‘cooling lap’ to drive an extra lap as late as possible. On the track, which improved rapidly due to the dry conditions, he then set the fastest time. He was just 0.011 seconds below Oscar Piastri’s time.

As a result, Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position. The grid penalty he will receive this weekend for changing his gearbox will not affect him for the extra race, which starts at 5.05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. So he will start the sprint race at the front.

Before McLaren driver Piastri. The 22-year-old Australian was faster than both Ferrari drivers. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez, second in the world championship, only starts from eighth place and is also in danger of being put further behind in the sprint race of the Grand Prix of Belgium. See also Can Max Verstappen still save the Honda e?





Live blog

view important updates 13:25

There is Verstappen’s answer: 1.49.056! Pole for the sprint race! 13:24

Almost everyone improves on the drying track. What does Verstappen do? 13:23

Pérez sets the fastest time for now: 1.50.303! He is no less than 9 tenths faster than Verstappen. 13:22

It will have to happen soon for Verstappen, in his ultimate flying lap! 13:21

Verstappen is not yet on the time of his English rival. He’s 88 thousandths slower. 13:20

Hamilton is faster: 1.51.198. What does Verstappen do? 13:20

Leclerc is the first to set a time, but Norris is clearly below that: 1.51.546. 13:16

Launch SQ3! Verstappen is head and shoulders at the top for the time being, but will he also manage to set the fastest lap in the decisive session? We’ll know in a few minutes! 13:12

The curtain falls for Stroll in sprint qualifying and he also unintentionally bumps his teammate Alonso. Ricciardo, Albon and Sargeant are the other dropouts. Verstappen is fastest through to SQ3. 13:06

Stroll takes the gamble and tries it on slicks, but that turns out completely wrong! The Canadian shoots off the track and hits the boarding. Red flag and an abrupt end to the second session of sprint qualifying. Fortunately, Stroll is unharmed. See also At least 19 dead in New York building fire



🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Strolls in the barrier! Attempting a masterstroke with an early switch to dry tires, he slides off at the Corner with no name#BelgianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/mCzg9C3GZf — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2023

Verstappen puts the rest at a considerable disadvantage again. With 1.55.200 he is six tenths faster than Hamilton. Pérez and Gasly are also just within a second. Norris drops to P8. 12:59

Norris sets the bar at 1.56.828. Much faster than in the first session, which shows that the track is drying up well. Yet no one dares to take the gamble to leave the intermediates in the garage. 12:56

Launch SQ2 The clock is ticking away, from 10 minutes to 0. Although the track is getting drier, this session will also be driven on the intermediates.



A totally failed qualification for Haas. Hülkenberg lingers so long that he does not set a time at all, Magnussen is eighteenth. The curtain also falls for Zhou, Bottas and Tsunoda. See also Ex-lawyer Ridouan Taghi did not want to be an 'errand boy': 'Sucked in like creeping poison' 12:50

Verstappen takes another bite off his time: 1.58.135. The difference with number two Hamilton is no less than eight tenths! 12:44

Pérez and Hamilton also dive under Sainz’s time. They follow respectively 4 and 7 tenths behind Verstappen. 12:44

Verstappen does not let that sit in itself. On a drying track, which is therefore getting faster, he hits 1.58.958. 12:43

But there’s Carlos Sainz. He is the first to dive under 2 minutes: 1.59.981. A great lap by the Spaniard from Ferrari. 12:42

Verstappen dives almost a second below Piastri’s time: 2.00,352. 12:41

Everyone is out on the intermediates. Piastri sets the provisional fastest time with 2.01.311. Verstappen is now also starting his flying lap!

© Pro Shots / Michael Potts



