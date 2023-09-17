Max Verstappen was under the microscope because of three (!) incidents. Yet the punishments remain very mild. What’s up with that?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP is not the highlight of the year Red Bull. Also Max Verstappen made some rare mistakes here when you look at the rest of the year. And we’re not just talking about the disappointing eleventh place on the grid. MV1 was investigated for no fewer than three offences.

Research Max Verstappen qualification

The three offenses are as follows. The first was an unnecessarily long wait for the green light at the end of the pit lane. The second was hindering Logan Sargeant when Sargeant was faster. And the third one actually for the same situation but with Yuki Tsunoda. The whole rimram was resolved with two reprimands for Verstappen and a fine for Red Bull of 5,000 euros. How?

Pit Street

The first reprimand has been given to Max Verstappen for not leaving at the green light. Max’s defense was that he waited 14 seconds to create gaps between the other drivers. Because everyone in front of him slowed down in turn five and the one behind him was 12 seconds behind, the margin was wiped out. It was not more than a reprimand because the stewards do not believe that Max has earned an unfair advantage. The only bad thing is for the people waiting behind him in the pits and for safety reasons they were unable to overtake him.

Sargeant

When Logan Sargeant was hindered, the story was that the American driver had to make an effort to overtake Verstappen. Verstappen indicated that he was overtaken by several drivers from the left and right and therefore felt that staying in the middle of the track was the best option. On the right side there was a big enough gap to overtake. Sargeant confirms this: there was enough space to overtake Verstappen. The stewards agreed with this defense and so the matter was dropped.

Tsunoda

The third situation was a little more dire and must have been a bit of a shock for both drivers. Verstappen was too late to let Tsunoda pass. The reason the Dutchman saw the Japanese so late is because the team had not informed him of Tsunoda’s presence. This miscommunication has been compared to similar situations in the past and so a reprimand seemed most appropriate here. Red Bull does therefore owe an amount of 5,000 euros to the FIA ​​due to substandard communication.

